ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Kamdon Boi from Arunachal Pradesh, representing Guru Kashi University, Punjab, won a gold medal in judo at the All India Inter-University Games 2026, held at Chandigarh University, Mohali, from 18 to 22 March.

He won the medal in the 73 kg weight category.

The Arunachal Judo Association’s members, led by its general secretary Rahul Mipi, received and felicitated Boi at the Donyi Polo Airport in Hollongi upon his return from Mohali.

Congratulating Boi on winning the medal, the association stated that the gold medal in the competitive 73 kg category highlights the rising standard of judo in Arunachal.