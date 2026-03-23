BOMDILA, 22 Mar: The West Kameng education department organised a felicitation ceremony at the Buddha Park auditorium here on Sunday to honour the academic achievers of the 2024-25 session under the scheme ‘Golden Jubilee Meritorious Student Award’.

The Golden Jubilee Meritorious Student Award is a prestigious initiative of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed at recognising and encouraging scholastic excellence among students. The award is granted based solely on academic performance to foster quality education, instil competitive spirit, and motivate students to build a bright future. It is conferred upon the top three students from Class 3 to 12, with each recipient receiving a cash prize, certificate, and memento.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar, along with DDSE Dr Ribom Basar Gamlin, and other officials from the DDSE office.

A total of 30 meritorious students were felicitated during the programme for their outstanding achievements. The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation of teachers, parents, and the young achievers, creating an inspiring atmosphere of celebration and motivation.

In his address, the DC commended the students for their hard work and dedication, and emphasised the importance of such initiatives in nurturing talent and promoting educational excellence across the district.

The programme highlighted the district administration’s commitment to recognising young talent and inspiring future generations to strive for higher goals. The felicitation ceremony celebrated academic brilliance and reinforced the value of perseverance and quality education in shaping a prosperous tomorrow for the youths of the district.(DIPRO)