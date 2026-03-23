BASAR, 22 Mar: The three-day surgical camp held at Todak Basar District Hospital (TBDH) here in Leparada district from 19 to 21 March benefited a large number of patients from Leparada as well as adjoining districts.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response, with patients availing of specialised healthcare services.

The team of specialised doctors and supporting staff from the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, August Women’s Clinic, Aalo (W/Siang)-based zonal general hospital, and TBDH here performed a wide range of advanced laparoscopic and general surgical procedures during the three-day programme.

According to the performance report from TBDH Medical Superintendent Dr Nyage Lombi, a total of 100 surgeries were successfully carried out, including laparoscopic myomectomy (6), total laparoscopic hysterectomy with bilateral salphingo-oophorectomy (8), total laparoscopic hysterectomy with bilateral salphingo-oophorectomy with appendicectomy (1), laparoscopic tubal ligation (19), laparoscopic ovarian dermoid cystectomy (3), laparoscopic ovarian endometriotic cystectomy (1), laparoscopic Cu-T removal with bilateral salpingectomy (1), diagnostic hysterolaparoscopy (9), hemithyroidectomy for thyroid nodule (1), circumcision for phimosis (1), cataract surgeries (32), pterygium surgeries (5), emergency LSCS (1), laparoscopic cholecystectomy (8), laparoscopic appendicectomy (1), laparoscopic pyelolithotomy (1), and right herniorrhaphy with orchidectomy (1).

The day-wise performance included 32 surgeries on the first day, 57 on the second day, and 11 on the final day.

The camp not only ensured access to advanced surgical care at the district level but also contributed to reducing the burden on tertiary healthcare facilities and operation theatres.

The surgical camp, conceptualised by local MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi, underscored the importance of enhancing access to specialised healthcare and bringing advanced medical services closer to the grassroots. (DIPRO)