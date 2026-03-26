PASIGHAT, 26 Mar: Block-level workshops on Swachhata awareness, organized by the East Siang district Krishi Vigyan Kendra in three different blocks of the district, concluded on Wednesday.

The initiative aimed to sensitize rural communities about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in daily life to prevent the spread of diseases and promote a healthy environment.

A total of 205 participants, including farmers, farmwomen, rural youth, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), ZPMs, ZPCs, Gaon Burahs, and village secretaries, took part in all three block-level awareness workshops.

During the workshops, East Siang KVK head and principal scientist Dr. Brijendra Singh Rajawat, along with all the subject matter specialists, highlighted the crucial role of sanitation, proper waste disposal, personal hygiene, and clean surroundings in ensuring overall well-being.

During the interactive session, the resource persons led by SMS (plant protection) Dr. Toge Riba, educated participants on practical methods of maintaining cleanliness at both household and community levels.

Farmers were encouraged to continue the practice of rearing livestock at home to minimize the risk of disease transmission and ensure better management.

Dr. Toge Riba reiterated the commitment of East Siang KVK to community development and awareness generation, emphasizing that such initiatives are vital for building a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable society.