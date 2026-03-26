ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: A two-day training programme on modern survey technologies, digital data management, and land administration system for both ministerial and field staff began at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) on Wednesday.

During the day, ICR deputy commissioner Toko Babu launched the e-Itabhoomi portal. The portal is expected to significantly improve transparency, accessibility, facilitate easy retrieval of land record, improve efficiency in service delivery and support integration with digital system such as LISA and GIS-based mapping.

During the sessions, the resource persons– assistant commissioner Khoda Lasa and state informatics officer Bidyutjyoti Baruah emphasized the importance of adopting modern technologies, like GIS-based mapping, digital cadastral surveys, and integrated data systems to ensure accuracy and accountability in land administration.

The programme was attended by officials from the ICR deputy commissioner’s office, ACs of Itanagar and Naharlagun, the Banderdewa CO, and the sub-registrar officer, Itanagar. (DIPR)