DOIMUKH, 25 Mar: Papum Pare deputy commissioner Vishakha Yadav took stock of the ongoing development of the Nyishi Heritage Museum and Library located within the premises of the Indigenous Tribal Research & Studies Centre during an official visit recently.

The DC interacted with Council for Nyishi Language Research and Training (CNLRT) chairman prof. Tana Showren and other members of the CNLRT and Raywng Yirkum Pwqlwng Nyedar Namlo.

On behalf of CNLRT, prof. Showren donated Nyishi mother tongue-based textbooks for classes one to six to the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) Centre, Doimukh.

The initiative aims to strengthen early grade learning through mother tongue-based education and promote preservation of indigenous language and knowledge.

At FLN Centre, the DC explained the various components and functioning of the centre to the visiting members. Discussions were also held regarding future collaborative efforts to further strengthen foundational learning in the district. (DIPRO)