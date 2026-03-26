Staff Reporter

SEPPA, 25 Mar: East Kameng district police have arrested an alleged accused, identified as Lalung Lochung, in connection with FIR No. Spa/WPS/10/2026, registered under Section 65(2) of the BNS, 2023, and Section 4 of the POCSO Act, 2012, superintendent of police Kamdam Sikom said.

Sikom further informed that the accused was arrested based on an FIR registered at the women police station, Seppa, on 19 March, alleging that he had committed a sexual offence against a minor girl. “The victim was immediately sent for medical examination as per procedure, while the accused remained absconding following the registration of the case,” Sikom added.

After continuous search operations led by DySP (HQ) Habung Sama, along with inspectors S. Chena and Wiphang Pokna and their team, under the supervision of SP East Kameng Kamdam Sikom, the accused was successfully arrested on Wednesday.

Further investigation is underway, and police confirmed that all legal procedures were strictly followed during the arrest and custody.