PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: A delegation of Job is Well Co. Ltd, a Tokyo (Japan)-based educational and employment services company, on Wednesday visited Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) to discuss the scope and feasibility of introducing Japanese language teaching at the institution.

The company representatives met APU registrar Narmi Darang and briefed the registrar on Job is Well’s mission and operations, according to an APU release.

The release stated that the company specializes in preparing Indian candidates for employment in Japan’s caregiving sector, offering comprehensive services from awareness sessions and intensive Japanese language training to exam preparation, workplace readiness coaching, and post-arrival support for candidates working in Japan.

Through its dedicated Indian subsidiary, Jobiswell India Pvt Ltd, the organization has developed an in-house curriculum that integrates language proficiency with personality development and Japanese workplace culture training, delivered by both local and native Japanese instructors, the release stated.

The delegation highlighted how introducing Japanese language teaching at APU would equip students with professional skills while opening pathways to secure, well-supported employment opportunities in Japan.

Registrar Darang responded positively to the discussion, recognizing the potential benefits for APU students and the university’s academic growth.

He advised, however, that any such initiative would require formal approval from the state government and the education department.

“If the government provides its approval, the university will make every effort to develop and operationalize Japanese language teaching at APU,” the registrar said, underscoring the institution’s openness to such innovative partnerships once necessary clearances are obtained.

Darang suggested that Job is Well engage with the state government and the education department to seek their support and approval for the initiative. He emphasized that the university stands ready to collaborate once official sanction is received.

The delegation expressed appreciation for the registrar’s positive response and indicated its willingness to pursue the necessary approvals with state authorities. Job is Well representatives stated their readiness to support the development of curriculum, faculty training, and quality assurance mechanisms should the teaching programme be approved.

Both parties agreed to maintain communication as the proposal is taken forward through official channels.

For APU, the initiative represents an opportunity to expand its academic offerings and demonstrate responsiveness to emerging global employment trends. For Job is Well, it would strengthen the company’s capacity to identify and prepare qualified candidates from the Northeast for international opportunities, the release said.

Job is Well has established institutional partnerships with colleges and training institutes across India and views APU as a potential partner to expand its educational footprint in the Northeast region.

The delegation was led by Nuyi Yirang, local coordinator, who holds a bachelor’s degree in Japanese Studies from The English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, and was accompanied by Kazuki Maekoba, chief operating officer of Job is Well and chief academic officer of Job is Well India, and Mansi Yogesh Naik, CEO of Job is Well India and managing director.