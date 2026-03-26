ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Alleging misuse of official power and involvement in financial irregularities, the All Arunachal Pradesh Reformed Delinquent Association (AAPRDA) has sought an immediate inquiry and legal action against the Yatdam Electrical Division Executive Engineer (Electrical) in-charge, Nyanu Doji.

In a complaint letter submitted to the Chief Minister on Tuesday, the Association alleged misuse of maintenance funds and a questionable utilization certificate. Justifying the allegation, the Association said, “Shortly after assuming charge as Executive Engineer in-charge of Yatdam Electrical Division, a substantial LOC, reportedly amounting to Rs. 100 lakh under the maintenance head for the financial year 2024-25, was released and reportedly utilized within a short period of approximately four months. Serious concerns have also been raised regarding the alleged utilization of approximately Rs. 100 lakh under the maintenance head, which is reportedly shown to have been utilized in favour of M/s L. T. Printers.”

The Association further claimed that “the said firm is primarily engaged in printing and stationery-related activities, and prima facie does not appear to possess the technical competence, registration, or eligibility to execute electrical maintenance works under the power department.”

Further, it is apprehended that no verifiable record of actual physical execution of electrical work or supply of materials commensurate with the expenditure incurred appears to be available, the complaint letter said. It added that a utilization certificate is reportedly stated to have been issued, which raises serious concerns regarding compliance with established financial and procurement procedures, and the authenticity and correctness of expenditure records.

The Association said the matter requires an independent, impartial, and time-bound investigation by a competent vigilance authority.

The Association further said that the officer has remained posted in Changlang district for an extended tenure of approximately 15 years, serving across Khimiyang electrical sub-division and Changlang electrical division, “which may warrant examination in light of existing transfer policies, rotation norms, and principles of administrative fairness.”

Stating that an enquiry committee was constituted by the Changlang Deputy Commissioner vide Order No. C/DEV/POWER/2022-23 dated 17 October 2023, in relation to alleged irregularities in the utilization of developmental funds in the name of the firms: T. P. Enterprise, Patkai Enterprise, Cha Trading Agency, K. B. Planet, and NU Enterprise, the Association said that the findings of the said enquiry are not publicly known yet.

The complaint letter was also submitted to the Power Commissioner.