Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: The Pasighat College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) on Wednesday organized a day-long ‘State-level workshop on Bio-intensive Integrated Pest Management (BIPM)’ to promote eco-friendly pest management practices and advancing organic horticulture in the state.

Dean of CHF prof. L. Wangchu highlighted rule of BIPM practices in sustainable agriculture, while principal scientist and nodal officer ICAR-run NABIR (AICRP-Biocontrol) Dr. G. Sivakumar elaborated on recent advances in microbial biopesticides.

The workshop also covered various non-chemical plant disease management approaches and demonstration on BIPM techniques.

Around 200 farmers attended the workshop.