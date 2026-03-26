BOLENG, 25 Mar: The Panchayati Raj members and households of Riga village in Siang district have given their consent to the state government and NHPC for undertaking preliminary feasibility report (PFR) studies and related activities for the proposed SUMP project within the village jurisdiction.

This consent has been granted exclusively for the purpose of conducting PFR studies. The community has clarified that the approval does not extend beyond survey and study-related activities at this stage.

A total of 17 households, represented by Panchayati Raj members of Riga village, have endorsed and signed the consent certificate, reflecting community participation in the preliminary stage of the project. (DIPRO)