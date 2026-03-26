PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: The Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) on Wednesday launched the standard operating procedures (SOP) for ‘No garbage Zones’ along both sides of the National Highway passing through Pasighat township area and along main market and major sector roads.

The programme has been launched under the aegis of “Denam Aanam Abhiyan” (Swachh Pasighat Abhiyan) in the presence of all ward councillors, municipal officials, and key community stakeholders including representatives of the Pasighat Market Association, East Siang District Vendor Association, Helping Hand NGOs, Transport Federation District unit, Biodiversity Management Committee and others.

The programme aims to strengthen sanitation practices and promote responsible waste disposal along both sides of the National Highway and sector roads in Pasighat town.

A “Denam A:nam Vahan, which shall be utilised for intensive campaign for the Abhiyan has also been launched by PMC chief councilor Tagom Padung.

Padung said that maintaining cleanliness along the highways and sector roads is a collective responsibility of every citizen and urged all the shopkeepers and citizens of Pasighat town to adhere to the SOPs.

He further stated that after assuming office, ensuring a clean and hygienic town has remained one of the top priorities of the newly elected councillors.

The programme also focuses on awareness generation among the public regarding waste segregation, sanitation, and environmental responsibility.

The PMC has appealed to all citizens to extend full cooperation and actively participate in Denam Aanam to make Pasighat a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable town. (DIPRO)