[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 4 Apr: The anti-drugs squad (ADS) of the Miao police station in Changlang district apprehended a drug peddler with suspected heroin weighing approximately 46.9 grams.

The accused, identified as Tosham alias Matkham Ngaimong (37), a resident of New Khamlang village, Miao, was arrested on 3 April following a tip-off received from the 4th Assam Rifles.

Acting swiftly on the information, the ADS team intercepted the suspect. He attempted to flee on noticing the police but was caught after a brief chase.

During the operation, the police seized four soap cases containing the suspected heroin.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that the drug was supplied by a relative from Noiyang village in Myanmar though he could not recall the person’s name. Further investigation is underway.

The ADS team has been actively working to tackle drug-related activities in the region, and has arrested several peddlers in recent times. However, despite continuous efforts, drug traffickers still manage to operate through various means.

The police have appealed to the public, especially village leaders, to cooperate and share information to help eliminate the drug menace from the area.