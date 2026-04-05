ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik has greeted the people of the state, especially the Galo community, on the festive occasion of Mopin.

He expressed with that the vibrant festival would usher in peace, happiness, and prosperity across the state.

Mopin is one of the most celebrated festivals of Arunachal Pradesh and a vivid reflection of the rich cultural heritage of the Galo tribe. Through its unique rituals, traditional practices, and strong spirit of community, the festival embodies the values, beliefs, and collective memory of the Galo people, the governor said.

He stated that over generations, the festival has played a vital role in preserving their cherished traditions and strengthening the cultural identity of the community.

The governor expressed confidence that this ethno-cultural celebration would continue to inspire pride in the tribe’s glorious legacy and help safeguard its treasured heritage for future generations.

On the occasion, the governor joined the people of the community in offering prayers to Mopin Ane for the wellbeing of all. (Lok Bhavan)