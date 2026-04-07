AALO, 6 Apr: The diamond jubilee celebration of Mopin festival was held at Gumin Kiin here in West Siang district on Sunday with great pomp and gaiety.

Among the attendees were Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, MLA Tseten Chombay, and Education Commissioner Amzad Tak.

In his address, Natung urged the Galo community to preserve their rich culture and traditions.

MLAs Pesi Jilen and Topin Ete, IT Chairman Nyamar Karbak, IAS officer Swetika Sachen, West Siang DC Mindo Loyi, SP Kardak Riba, HoDs and members of the public participated in the celebration. (DIPRO)