ZIRO, 6 Apr: Thirty top-performing students of Lower Subansiri district were felicitated for their academic achievements during the second Golden Jubilee Meritorious Student Award ceremony for 2024-25 held here on Monday.

The award initiative, launched by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, aims to recognise and encourage meritorious students from Class 3 to 12 studying in both government and private schools.

Attending the event, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Permi congratulated all the awardees and encouraged them to remain focused on their studies. She expressed satisfaction on seeing equal participation and recognition of students from both government as well as private schools.

She urged parents to remain vigilant against the growing menace of drug abuse and advised students to stay away from such harmful practices, emphasising that dedication, discipline, and hard work are the true keys to success.

DDSE Kocho Jomoh motivated the students to continue their pursuit of excellence and bring pride to the district through their achievements.

He highlighted that there is no shortcut to success, and encouraged students to remain committed, obedient, and hardworking in their academic journey. (DIPRO)