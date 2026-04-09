ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: The Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) launched a two-week-long free summer badminton coaching camp under the “Catch them young” initiative at Khelo India Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

The initiative, especially designed for boys and girls in the age group of 6 to 11 years, aims to nurture budding talent at an early stage and promote a strong sporting culture across the state, ASBA said in a release.

Launching the coaching camp, ASBA president Dr. Mohesh Chai highlighted the importance of the ambitious initiative of the association (ASBA) to sports at grassroots level.

A total of 45 children have enrolled for the coaching camp, reflecting growing interest and participation in badminton among the younger generations.

According to ASBA, the camp will provide a structured training environment focused on building fundamental skills, discipline, fitness, and sportsmanship.

The training programme is being conducted under the expert supervision of a highly qualified coaching team, including, former international badminton player from Arunachal Pradesh Laa Talar (head coach), Badminton World Federation qualified coach Jokum Ribya, Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy coach Gita Karki, supported by a dedicated team of assisting staff.

The “Catch them young,” revived years after its 2013 launch, aims to identify and groom young talents at the grassroots level, providing them with early exposure to professional training and competitive environments,” ASBA secretary-general Bamang Tago said.

This initiative aligns with a long-term vision of preparing future champions for major international sporting events, including Mission Olympic 2028, 2032, and beyond.

The annual event calendar of ASBA for the session 2026-2027 was also launched during the programme.

The launch ceremony was attended by executive members of the association, coaches, enthusiastic parents, and young aspiring badminton players.