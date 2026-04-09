TELAM, 8 Apr: The Govt Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Telam, Lower Siang district, got a new and upgraded library and digital computer laboratory, thanks to a collaborative effort led by alumnus Marge Sora, supported by NE-HEALS, NEAID, and NIELIT.

This followed a similar inauguration held a day earlier at Govt Higher Secondary School, Nari, marking the beginning of a focused push to bring modern digital infrastructure and a vibrant reading culture to schools in the region.

The upgraded library now features new reading tables and chairs, modern book racks, and a carefully selected collection of books from the National Book Trust, including encyclopedias, self-help titles, and age-appropriate reference material.

The digital laboratory is equipped with six new Wi-Fi-enabled computers, which will help students explore online learning platforms, develop digital literacy, and prepare for technology-driven careers.

Lower Siang ZPC Pakmo Koyu called it a “one-of-its-kind initiative in Lower Siang district.”

He urged students to recognize that the present era belongs to IT and AI, and encouraged them to make the most of the newly available resources.

“This is not just a lab or a library; it is a doorway to your future,” he said, and thanked NE-HEALS, NEAID, and NIELIT for their pioneering support.

MD (NHM) Marge Sora, who spearheaded this “look-back” alumni initiative, shared how small steps taken today can shape the leaders of tomorrow. As an alumnus of the school, he coordinated with multiple organizations to ensure that students in Telam receive the same opportunities that helped shape his own journey.

Principal of the school Mojum Rina said that these digital computer laboratory and library were the need of the hour.

“Our students are eager to learn, and now they have the tools to do so,” he said. He also appealed to other alumni of the school to come forward and adopt a ‘look-back’ policy, taking responsibility for nurturing the institution that once shaped their own futures.

The Managing Trustee of NE-HEALS emphasized the transformative power of reading, encouraging students to visit the library not just for studies but for pleasure and personal growth. He also highlighted the skill-development courses offered by NIELIT as a pathway to future employment and entrepreneurship.

NIELIT director R.K Bigensana Singh introduced students to the range of certificate and diploma courses available in IT, software, and emerging technologies.

“These courses are designed to make you job-ready and future-ready,” he said, inviting students to enroll and take charge of their learning.

NEAID founder Neeladri Bora spoke about the fast-evolving world of robotics, AI, and automation. Borah motivated students to stay curious, explore internships, and even look beyond borders through cultural and academic exchange programmes.

Prof. Marpe Sora, Dean of Computer Science and Engineering at Rajiv Gandhi University, in his expert talk demystified Artificial Intelligence for the students, explaining how AI is already part of their daily lives and how early exposure can open doors to exciting careers in technology, research, and innovation.

Students, teachers, and locals attended the programme.