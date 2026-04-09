ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik on Tuesday visited the Dirang (West Kameng)-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) and interacted with the institute’s administrative officers and trainers and discussed the institute’s ongoing initiatives and future roadmap.

Appreciating the dedication and professionalism of the team, the governor said that NIMAS has the potential to achieve far greater prominence. He said that the institute should aspire to attain a larger national and international stature, positioning Arunachal firmly on the global mountaineering map.

Expressing pride in the state’s growing legacy, the governor highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh has already produced 16 Everest summiteers, and encouraged NIMAS to build on this achievement by opening its doors to mountaineering enthusiasts from across the country.

“This could lead to exploring the possibility of expeditions being open for international mountaineers, with due approval by the government of India,” he said.

The governor further urged the institute to organize expeditions across the many unexplored peaks of Arunachal Pradesh, while also continuing its participation in iconic challenges such as Mount Everest.

“Such initiatives would not only promote adventure tourism but also showcase the state’s immense natural potential,” he said.

Officer in-charge of NIMAS Major Mohan Prasad briefed the governor on the institute’s diverse training programmes, notable accomplishments, and ongoing campus development.

He informed that the institute offers a wide range of courses, including mountaineering, mountain terrain biking, scuba diving, white water rafting, beginner kayaking, paragliding, and paramotoring, providing a comprehensive platform for adventure enthusiasts to train, explore, and excel.

Established in 2012, NIMAS is a unique and pioneering institution, developed through a collaborative effort between the ministry of defence, government of India, the government of Arunachal Pradesh, and the dedicated ‘Team NIMAS.’ Over the years, it has emerged as a centre of excellence in adventure and outdoor training. (Lok Bhavan)