LEMMI, 8 Apr: A joint team of police, forest officials, and locals destroyed wild cannabis plants spread over 20,000 square metres here in Pakke Kessang district on Wednesday.

A special police team was constituted based on credible information received on the night of 7 April regarding large-scale wild cannabis cultivation under the jurisdiction of the Lemmi police station, to verify the inputs and take necessary action, Pakke Kessang SP Swati Singh said.

The information was shared with the district administration and the forest department to ensure coordination for a joint operation.

Subsequently, Pakke-Kessang district police, under the supervision of the SP along with officials from the forest department, and locals conducted a joint operation in the area near Sede Natung village. They destroyed the plants by uprooting and cutting them and burnt on-site as part of the destruction process.

The SP stated that such operations will continue in the coming days to curb illegal cultivation of narcotic plants in the district.

She urged the local residents to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing information regarding such activities.

The public has also been advised to avoid narcotic substances, considering their adverse impact on society, particularly on youth.