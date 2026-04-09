PASIGHAT, 8 Apr: Jawaharlal Nehru College’s (JNC) economics department in collaboration with the college’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell organized a one-day workshop on indigenous craft beading.

The workshop provided participants with hands-on exposure to indigenous craft techniques and encouraged them to explore skill development as a pathway to self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Assistant professor Oman Taloh highlighted the importance of skill-building as a means to remain employable in today’s competitive environment. Highlighting the limited scope of government jobs, she underscored the necessity of developing practical skills to enhance career opportunities.

Ninna Lego, founder of ‘House of Macnok,’ shared her inspiring journey of transforming a small MBA project into a thriving enterprise. She stressed the value of entrepreneurial skills and explained how ‘House of Macnok’ is committed to promoting sustainable craft practices while preserving indigenous knowledge.

The day-long workshop was attended by 30 enthusiastic students and coordinated by Assistant professors Apilang Apum and Oman Taloh.