SHILLONG, 8 Apr: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and his deputy Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to flag concerns over provisions in the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) affecting charitable institutions in the state.

The meeting, held in New Delhi, was also attended by representatives of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India and other stakeholders, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here said.

The FCRA regulates the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions by individuals, associations, and companies.

The FCRA Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25, seeks to enhance transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds, while preventing their misuse against national security and interests.

During the interaction with Rijiju, the delegation highlighted the crucial role played by educational, healthcare and social service institutions, particularly in remote and tribal areas of

Christian-majority Meghalaya and the Northeast, many of which are supported through foreign contributions.

“We have conveyed the concerns expressed by Christian organisations, particularly regarding provisions related to seizure of properties, and emphasised the need for a balanced and consultative approach,” Sangma said after the meeting.

He said institutions supported through foreign funds have been “playing a transformative role in delivering education, healthcare and social services in some of the most remote and underserved areas”.

The delegation also underlined apprehensions among civil society groups over certain provisions in the proposed amendments, especially those relating to possible seizure of assets, and called for wider consultations before any final decision is taken.

Rijiju, the Union Minister of Minority Affairs and an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, gave a patient hearing to the issues raised and assured that the concerns would be carefully examined.

He also said consultations with stakeholders would be undertaken before finalising any amendments.

“I am encouraged by the assurance that wider consultations will be held and that stakeholders’ concerns will be duly examined,” the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

The delegation stressed the need for safeguards in the legislation to ensure continuity of essential services while maintaining transparency and accountability.

Meanwhile, regional political voices have also weighed in on the issue.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has demanded that any amendments to the FCRA should not adversely impact faith-based and community institutions in tribal regions, and has called for the protection of their functional autonomy.

BJP leaders in Meghalaya have also maintained that a thorough discussion with all stakeholders should be held before finalising on this issue.

“Our objective is to work constructively with the government of India to ensure that the law safeguards both national interests and the invaluable contributions of charitable and faith-based institutions,” Sangma added.

Expressing optimism, he said dialogue and engagement would help arrive at a balanced solution that protects the rights of organisations while strengthening regulatory mechanisms. (PTI)