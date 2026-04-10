ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Four Ju-Jitsu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh will represent India in the 3rd South Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship, 2026, scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka from 10 to 12 April.

The team, accompanied by an official, left here on Thursday for Delhi, from where they will proceed further to the island nation.

The athletes selected by the Ju-Jitsu Association of India are Byabang Bhupal, Dongda Taduk, Langkung Adam, Langkung Duta, and Nich Tell (official), the Arunachal Ju-Jitsu Association said in a release.