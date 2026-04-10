ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik urged the Indian armed forces deployed near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang to maintain high morale, remain physically fit, and stay mentally alert at all times, especially given the demanding condition in forward areas.

The governor, who is currently in Tawang, visited the remote border outpost of Khenzemane near the LAC on Thursday and interacted with troops of Indian Army and personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to know about their wellbeing.

He enquired about their wellbeing, including their ability to stay connected with their families despite the remoteness of their posting. The governor emphasized that strength of mind and body, coupled with discipline and unity, are keys to ensuring operational readiness and national security.

Highlighting the importance of civil-military harmony, the governor advised the forces to maintain close and cordial relations with the local population, stating that support and trust of the people living in border areas are invaluable.

Recalling the historic lessons of the Sino-Indian War of 1962, he reminded the personnel that the local communities had stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces during challenging times, offering assistance and guidance in difficult terrain.

190 Mountain Brigade Commander, Brig Bhupal Singh accompanied the governor during the visit.

Later, the governor also visited the ‘Border Brew Café’ at Zemithang and commended the inspiring initiative that exemplifies community participation and entrepreneurial spirit in frontier regions.

He appreciated the continued commitment of the Indian Army towards the comprehensive development of border areas.

“The Army’s support plays a vital role in enabling inclusive growth, strengthening community resilience, and promoting nation-building at the grassroots level,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the model, the governor emphasized the importance of such community-driven enterprises in transforming border villages into vibrant economic centers while maintaining cultural authenticity and social harmony.

Col Rohan Khisti, CO, 2 Maratha Light Infantry informed that the ‘Bap Teng Kang’ Women Self Help Group, is running the café set up by the 5 Mountain Division under Operation Sadhbhavana.

The café represents a significant effort towards local empowerment in border areas, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and fostering self-reliance among local communities. (Lok Bhavan)