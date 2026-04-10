NEW DELHI, 9 Apr: The United Christian Forum (UCF) has appointed Toko Teki as its spokesperson for Northeast India.

Teki, former president and general secretary of Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF), is known for his active participation in student leadership, social work, sports promotion and Christian leadership.

He has served as spokesperson for All Nyishi Students’ Union and was founder of All Yachuli Students’ Union in 1990. Teki was vice president of Arunachal Olympic Association till recently and a noted sports promoter of the state.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh awarded him a State Gold medal in recognition of his notable contributions.

Currently, he is an advisor to ACF and has been the longest serving state Christian forum leader of Arunachal (2005 -2022)with rich experiences.

Welcoming Teki’s appointment as the UCF’s Northeast India spokesperson, UCF national president Dr. Michael Williams said his dedication and passion as Christian leader would certainly benefit the UCF’s work in reducing the social inequality and religious persecutions.

While accepting the responsibility, Teki said he has accepted the post not for any personal gain or commercial interest but because it would encourage and inspire him in his personal growth in spiritual and public ministry.

The UCF launched a toll-free helpline number 1-800- 208-4545 on 19 January, 2026, with the aim of upholding fundamental freedom and promotion of values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity of India.

The helpline supports people in distress, especially those who are not aware of the law of the land and the system by guiding them how to reach out to the public authorities and by providing them with a way to access legal remedies.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Baptist Church Council congratulated Teki on his appointment as UCF’s spokesperson for North East India.

“This significant responsibility reflects your steadfast leadership and dedication to the cause of Christian community. We are confident that you will represent the voice of Northeast with clarity, courage and wisdom and speak against social inequality and religious persecution,” the council said in a congratulatory message.

Bishop of Itanagar Benny Varghese has also congratulated Teki on his appointment to the post.

“This significant responsibility entrusted to you is recognition of your long-standing commitment and faithful service. I am confident that your wisdom, experience, and unwavering faith will greatly strengthen the mission of the UCF,” the bishop said in a congratulatory message to Teki.

ACF president Tarh Miri also congratulated Teki on his appointment to the post.