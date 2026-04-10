ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Governor K.T Parnaik said that deputy commissioners (DCs), being the key link between the government and the people, must focus on practical, district-specific solutions that ensure balanced and inclusive development across sectors.

The governor made the remark during a meeting with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Lok Bhavan to discuss the Deputy Commissioners’ Conference, which began in Tawang on Thursday.

The governor, who is scheduled to address the conference on 10 April, expressed confidence that the conference would be purposeful and outcome-oriented, leading to concrete and actionable steps towards the vision of a Viksit Arunachal.

They also held in-depth discussions on the overall development scenario of the state, identifying key sectors and critical areas that require urgent and focused attention.

Emphasis was laid on strengthening infrastructure, alongside improving delivery in health, education, and rural development.

They underscored the need for better implementation at the district level, timely completion of projects, and addressing gaps in governance that slow down progress.

Special attention was also given to issues such as land management, employment generation, and capacity building, with a shared view that targeted, time-bound interventions in these priority areas are essential to accelerate inclusive and sustainable growth across Arunachal Pradesh. (Lok Bhavan)