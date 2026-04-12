PASIGHAT, 11 Apr: Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), Pasighat, co-hosted an international seminar titled, “Between the Two Worlds: Translation as a Cultural Dialogue in English and Hindi Literature” in a hybrid mode, in collaboration with Kohima-based Nagaland University, on 9 and 10 April.

The two-day seminar witnessed overwhelming participation with more than 150 research papers presented by scholars, academicians, and literary experts from India and abroad.

Key discussions included topics ranging from the nuances of cross-cultural narratives to the role of translation in preserving indigenous voices. Participants delved into how English and Hindi literature intersect, fostering mutual understanding and highlighting the seminar’s theme of cultural dialogue.

JNC principal Dr. Gindu Borang stressed the need to explore the rich tapestry of translation and its role in fostering cultural dialogue.

The college’s vice principal Dr. Leki Sitang highlighted the historical trajectory of translation efforts in the Adi language, noting several early collaborative initiatives that contributed to the documentation and literary development of the language in the twentieth century.

He stated that such efforts laid an important foundation for contemporary translation practices and linguistic preservation in the region.

According to him, one of the continuing challenges in translating Adi into English lies in representing its phonetic richness accurately within the structure of the English script.

Dr. Abani Doley, head of the department of English at JNC, underscored the vital role of translation in safeguarding indigenous knowledge systems and transmitting oral traditions to future generations. He also gave presentation on his ongoing translation work related to indigenous oral narratives, highlighting their cultural and academic significance.

The JNC was represented by principal Dr. Borang, vice principal Dr. Sitang, head of department of English Dr. Abani Doley, assistant professors Guni Muang and Oyi Ngulom Lendo.

The seminar was conducted by the host institution’s department of English and Hindi, and the PG department of English.