ROING, 11 Apr: RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) head Dr. M.S Awan opined that limited domains of use, language shift, disrupted intergenerational transmission, and the declining number of native speakers are posing serious threats to indigenous languages and the cultures they embody.

Dr. Awan made the observation during an orientation programme organized by RIWATCH to highlight the critical role of teachers in preserving the state’s rich yet endangered indigenous languages.

He said that indigenous languages are living repositories of unique worldviews, traditional knowledge systems, and linguistic ecologies.

The programme highlighted how teachers can contribute to sustaining linguistic heritage by integrating local languages into classroom practices, promoting intergenerational knowledge sharing, and fostering pride in indigenous identities among younger generations.

Around 120 BEd students and faculty members from Denning College for Teacher Education, Tezu (Lohit), attended the programme.

RIWATCH administrative officer Harsh Singh emphasized the importance of connecting learners with their cultural roots to make education more inclusive and meaningful.

Through engaging discussions and interactive sessions, participants were introduced to the cultural significance of linguistic diversity and the urgent need for its documentation and revitalization.

The programme also featured a special screening of documentaries showcasing the festivals and cultures of Arunachal Pradesh.