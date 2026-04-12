Pongtu Kuh celebrated

KHONSA, 11 Apr: Tirap Zilla Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) John K.K Matey urged the youth of Tutsa community to learn from their elders, who possess deep knowledge of ancestral traditions, and to carry forward the legacy for future generations.

Attending the Pongtu Kuh celebration at Tutnu village, the ancestral home of the Tutsa community residing across Tirap and Changlang districts on Saturday, Matey lauded the community for their continued efforts to preserve and promote their traditional attire and customs.

He also appealed to the youth of Tirap district to prioritize education and stay away from social evils like substance abuse, including kaani and drugs, which can have devastating effects on society.

MLA Wanglam Sawin highlighted the cultural significance of the festival and the need to preserve traditional heritage, including festivals, folk songs, dances, and indigenous attire.

Sawin noted that preserving these traditions can play a crucial role in promoting international tourism in the region. He further stated that with Tirap district now included in the tourist circuit, there is a growing need to prepare for and effectively cater to visiting tourists.

Tirap SP Aditya commended the Tutsa community for their commitment to preserving their rich cultural heritage and encouraged the youth to remain focused, work diligently, and refrain from unlawful activities.

Earlier, festival celebration committee president Waangnan Bo highlighted the importance of Pongtu Kuh.

Tutnu ZPM Nanhang Phuksa read out the mythology of Pongtu Kuh, describing it as the most prominent and ancient agricultural festival of the Tutsa community, celebrated before the onset of the rainy season.

He explained that the term “Pongtu” is derived from “Pong,” meaning wind, and “Tu,” meaning retreat. Pongtu Kuh is centrally celebrated on 11 April every year across both Tirap and Changlang districts.

The festivities featured traditional log drum performances along with vibrant cultural and modern dance presentations by villagers and local youth.

The festival was attended by ZPMs Lopong Wanghop, Necha Wangsu, Chasom Hakhun, Assistant Commissioner N.L Naam, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, chiefs, GBs, and departmental heads. (DIPRO)