NIRJULI, 11 Apr: The agricultural department of North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) showcased various improved technologies, including women-friendly tools and equipment, designed to reduce labour and increase farmers’ incomes during a training-cum-technology demonstration programme at Rupa in West Kameng district on Saturday.

Dr. S. Chhetry demonstrated tools and equipment, like kiwi vines pruner, backpack for load carrying in sherpa mode developed by Indian Council of Agricultural Research through All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture and Allied Sector (ESAAS), and NERIST.

Prof. K.N Dewangan delivered a lecture on ergonomically improved hand tools and equipment tailored for hilly regions.

West Kameng district horticulture officer P.N Khrime highlighted the need for mechanization in agriculture and the importance of adopting appropriate technology with right knowledge.

Progressive farmers from the area attended the programme, which also aimed to establish connections among farmers, research institutes, and state government officials.

The programme was organized in collaboration with West Kameng FPC Ltd, Rupa and sponsored by AICRP on ESAAS, according to a NERIST release.