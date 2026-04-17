ZIRO, 16 Apr: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under the leadership of Colonel Aditya Agrawal and Captain Chirag Singhal of the 756 BRTF (GREF), Project Arunank, in collaboration with the medical team from the blood centre of Gyati Takka Zonal General Hospital, organised a voluntary blood donation camp at the 756 BRTF’s MI room here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday.

A total of 43 BRO personnel were present at the camp to donate blood, resulting in the collection of 33 units of blood.

The initiative not only provided a critical lifesaving resource for the people of Lower Subansiri but also honoured the deep historical bond between the BRO and the local community. (DIPRO)