ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that women’s participation in policymaking is a key indicator of development, noting that developed countries often have 40-50 percent women representation in governance.

Addressing a special programme celebrating the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Act), held under the theme ‘Celebrating strength, equality and leadership’ here on Wednesday, the CM described the Act as a historic reform that would transform India’s political and governance landscape.

Highlighting the significance of the Women’s Reservation Act, Khandu noted that the legislation, passed in 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state Assemblies.

He said that women’s reservation has been a long-pending demand since 1996, with multiple attempts made over the years before finally being passed in 2023 following broad consensus across political parties.

The chief minister informed that a special Parliament session from 16-18 April will focus on finalising the rules and implementation modalities, with the objective of rolling out the reservation by the 2029 elections.

“India currently has about 13.6 per cent women representation in the Lok Sabha and approximately 9 per cent in state Assemblies. Arunachal Pradesh currently has four women MLAs, reflecting the need for greater participation,” he said.

The chief minister urged women to “go beyond the 33 per cent reservation and actively participate in political leadership roles.” Highlighting various initiatives undertaken by the government for women empowerment, the chief minister elaborated the Dulari Kanya Scheme (Rs 50,000 support for higher education of girl students; over 13,800 beneficiaries so far), HPV Vaccination campaign (free vaccination for 14-year-old girls; 19,000 beneficiaries identified in the first phase), Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (over 37,000 beneficiaries) and the PM Poshan Scheme (around 35,000 beneficiaries).

He further highlighted the self-help group (SHG) movement, stating that since 2016, over 1.5 lakh women are now actively involved in SHGs across the state. “The government now plans to strengthen cooperative movements to expand women-led enterprises,” he added.

Khandu emphasised the importance of women-led entrepreneurship and highlighted opportunities under MSME initiatives, urging women entrepreneurs to register and benefit from financial support, loans, and training opportunities. He also stressed that village-level development begins with empowering households, and that women play a central role in driving socioeconomic transformation.

The chief minister also lauded several women achievers from Arunachal across fields, including literature, armed forces, entrepreneurship, administration, sports, and social work. He highlighted the contributions of women, particularly noted author Mamang Dai, Indian Army Officer Colonel Ponung Doming, entrepreneur and award winner Tage Rita Takhe, first woman IPS officer from Arunachal Tenzin Yanki, Padma Shri recipient and mountaineer Dr Anshu Jamsenpa, traditional medicine practitioner and Padma Shri recipient YanuJamoh Lego, and academic and cultural preservationist Dr Jamuna Bini.

He also praised women athletes for their contributions to Arunachal’s improved sports performance, noting that the state now ranks among top performers in national competitions.

The chief minister called for reforms in electoral practices, and urged political parties to promote qualified women candidates, rather than proxy candidates. He emphasised that women must be given opportunities to lead independently. He also expressed hope that Arunachal would one day have a woman chief minister, and urged women to actively participate in public life.

Calling the Women’s Reservation Act a game-changer, the chief minister urged women across the state to engage in discussions, break barriers, and take leadership roles in governance and development.

He hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of Parliament, and all stakeholders involved in passing the legislation, stating that the reform would significantly strengthen women empowerment and accelerate India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 and Viksit Arunachal 2047.

He expressed gratitude to the organisers and acknowledged the presence of prominent personalities, including women’s wing leaders,Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women Chairperson Yalem Taga Burang, Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Ratan Anya, reigning Miss Arunachal Taba Jumshi, Padma Shri awardee Dr AnshuJamsenpa, social worker Jaya Tasung Moyong, and several women dignitaries, former legislators, councillors, and students. (CM’s PR Cell)