NEW DELHI, 16 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik emphasised the immense potential of Arunachal Pradesh’ youths in games and sports, and underlined the need for modern and accessible sporting facilities to nurture talent and promote excellence.

During a meeting with union Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia here on Tuesday, the governor sought the minister’s support for the development of a dedicated football stadium in the state capital, along with the establishment of an integrated sports complex and state sports academies in the western and eastern regions of the state.

He also stressed the importance of creating adequate sports infrastructure within higher educational institutions to encourage greater participation and competitive exposure among young athletes.

The two also discussed agri-horticulture to accelerate development by empowering youths and leveraging the state’s agricultural strengths for inclusive and sustainable growth.

The governor highlighted Arunachal’s growing prominence in kiwi cultivation, noting its potential as a unique agricultural strength of the state. He sought expeditious approval of the proposal ‘Kiwi as USP in Arunachal Pradesh’ under the North Eastern Council, aimed at enhancing production, value addition, and market linkages.

Further, the governor advocated establishment of an integrated pack house equipped with solar-based cold storage facilities at the Shergaon horticulture farm in West Kameng district. Such infrastructure, he said, would significantly improve post-harvest management, reduce losses, and boost farmers’ incomes. (Lok Bhavan)