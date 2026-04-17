SEPPA, 16 Apr: In a step towards fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace environment, a crèche for the children of the staff at the district secretariat here in East Kameng district was inaugurated on Thursday by Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, in the presence of East Kameng DC Yashaswini B, SP Shivendu Bhushan, and ADC (HQ) Manjunath R.

The setting up of the crèche, a brainchild of the deputy commissioner, was funded under the untied fund of the DC. The concept was born out of practical observation by the deputy commissioner, who noticed that many women staff members, particularly mothers, were compelled to bring their infants and young children to the workplace. This often placed an additional burden on them, affecting both their productivity and wellbeing.

To address the challenge, the district administration established a safe, secure, and child-friendly crèche facility within the office premises. The facility aims to provide a nurturing environment for children during office hours, enabling working mothers to carry out their responsibilities with greater focus, dignity, and peace of mind.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA commended the initiative as a forward-looking and people-centric intervention, emphasising its importance in empowering women and promoting a healthier work culture.

The deputy commissioner reiterated her commitment to introducing innovative and impactful initiatives for the welfare of employees and the public. She emphasised that such measures are essential for building a compassionate and efficient administrative system.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance workplace morale, promote gender inclusivity, and serve as a benchmark for other districts.

The event was attended by HoDs, members of the EKSCWO, and officials of East Kameng district. (DIPRO)