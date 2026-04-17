DIRANG, 16 Apr: A nukkad natak was performed by the 4th semester students of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) here in West Kameng district on Thursday on the theme ‘When gambling takes over, parenting falls apart’.

Under the guidance of mathematics lecturer Rinchen Zomba, the performance delivered a strong message about the harmful effects of gambling on family life,particularly on parenting and wellbeing of children. It not only highlighted the problem but also urged society to recognise early signs, support affected families, and promote responsible behaviour, reminding the people that children need love, time and guidance, not absence and neglect.

The performers highlighted how gambling addiction can destroy family bonds. The natak also emphasised the importance of responsible parenting, awareness, and seeking help before it is too late.