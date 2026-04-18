ITANAGAR, 17 Apr: A weeklong capacity building programme on 3D designing, scanning, 3D printing, and CAD file generation commenced on Friday at the directorate office of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology (APSCS&T) here.

The programme is being organised by the APSCS&T, in collaboration with Guwahati (Assam)-based Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

A total of 28 participants, comprising scientists and technical officials from the APSCS&T, the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, and Kimin-based DBT-Centre of Excellence Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development are taking part in the programme.

The sessions are being conducted by expert resource persons from IIT Guwahati, Dr Alok Singh Negi and Umesh Melkani, who are imparting hands-on training and technical insights to the participants.

The programme was inaugurated by APSCS&T Chairman Dr Tage Taki, in the presence of APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak, and others.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Taki emphasised the importance of skill development in emerging technologies such as 3D designing and printing. He highlighted that such capacity-building initiatives are crucial for strengthening technical competency, fostering innovation, and contributing to the economic development of the state.

He encouraged the participants to remain sincere, attentive, and committed to effectively utilising the knowledge gained, and to extend these learnings for the benefit of the youths and the broader society.

Mungyak in his address urged the participants to actively engage in the programme and explore innovative ideas that can contribute to the scientific and technological advancement of Arunachal Pradesh. He underscored the role of such programmes in building a strong foundation for sustainable development and self-reliance in the state.

The weeklong programme aims to enhance technical proficiency in advanced design and manufacturing tools, enabling the participants to apply these skills in research, innovation, and grassroots-level applications across the state.