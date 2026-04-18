PASIGHAT, 17 Apr: The Indian Army’s Spearhead Gunners actively participated in the annual job fair organised here in East Siang district by the state’s youth affairs ministry on Friday.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of a large number of local youths seeking guidance and opportunities for future careers.

The Indian Army contingent set up interactive stalls and conducted outreach sessions aimed at creating awareness about diverse career avenues in the armed forces. The initiative focused on empowering young aspirants with accurate information on recruitment procedures, eligibility criteria, training pathways and the ethos of military service.

Through engaging interactions, motivational talks and one-on-one guidance, the Gunners inspired the youths to pursue disciplined and purposeful careers. The participation also highlighted the Army’s commitment to nation-building by nurturing a skilled, informed and motivated youth cohort.

The initiative was well received by the attendees and contributed significantly towards channelising the aspirations of the youths towards meaningful employment opportunities, including careers in the armed forces.

The event further strengthened civil-military synergy in the region and reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to empowering the youths and fostering a spirit of service towards the nation. (DIPRO)