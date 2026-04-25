ITANAGAR, 24 Apr: Over 100 badminton players from across the state are competing for top honours in five different categories at the open-to-all State Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2026 at the Khelo India Indoor Badminton Stadium here.

The tournament, featuring men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles events, began on Thursday, tournament director Penya Bagra said.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Neelam John and Arunachal Pradesh Industrial Development & Financial Corporation Ltd Vice Chairman Ram Tajo attended the opening ceremony to encourage the participating players.

They motivated the players to take up the sport and advised them to practice hard to become good players.

The tournament is being organised by the Capital Complex Badminton Association, under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India and the Arunachal State Badminton Association, offering players a platform to showcase their talents.