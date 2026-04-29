ZIRO, 28 Apr: In a move to strengthen grassroots human rights protection, the National Human Rights Commission’s (NHRC) special monitor for child rights and senior citizens, BK Goel, recently convened a strategic meeting with selected heads of departments here in Lower Subansiri district to review administrative performance and departmental accountability.

Aligning with the NHRC’s 2026 theme project on healthy ageing, he highlighted the urgent need for geriatric wards in hospitals, the establishment of at least one child care institute and one old-age home, and local integration with the national policy for senior citizens currently in progress.

The special monitor issued mandates for public safety, including immediate updation of disaster management plans with mandatory school mock drills, proper fencing of electrical transformers near schools, and third-party water testing at “tail-end” distribution points, while also flagging the lack of electricity in anganwadi centres for urgent correction.

Furthermore, the review set clear expectations for the professional conduct of police and medical staff. Goel reiterated that “labour for those aged 14-18 must never compromise their education,” and called for conducting enhanced juvenile justice training and awareness programmes in collaboration with the WCD.

Highlighting the dedicated Arunachal desk in Delhi as a vital resource for regional concerns, Goel said that the commission’s various verticals and special monitors exist to ensure seamless protection of every citizen’s rights through diligent administrative oversight. (DIPRO)