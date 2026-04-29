ZIRO, 28 Apr: During his immersive journey through the Ziro valley, union minister BL Verma stepped away from the boardroom to witness firsthand how central policies are changing lives on the ground in Lower Subansiri district.

By visiting sites like Pai Gate to inspect PMAY (urban) housing and the Punyo Fair Price Shop in Hong, the minister moved beyond mere statistics to ensure that the promise of ‘Housing for all’ and food security under the NFSA are becoming a reality for local families.

His walk through the Hong health & wellness centre and the Integrated Aqua Park in Siiro showcased a holistic approach to development – one that prioritises the physical wellbeing of the village community while modernising the Apatani plateau’s famous agricultural traditions into a thriving, sustainable economy.

Throughout his visit to scenic landmarks like Siikhe Lake, Verma spoke warmly of Arunachal Pradesh as “jannat” (heaven), reaffirming that the “double engine” government’s use of targeted funding like PM-DevINE is specifically tailored to protect the region’s breathtaking natural beauty while providing modern infrastructure and social justice its people deserve. (DIPRO)