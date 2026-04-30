PASIGHAT, 29 Apr: East Siang deputy commissioner Sonalika Jiwani urged the student achievers to uphold honesty, discipline, and dedication in their pursuits. Jiwani urged them during an interaction programme with Class X CBSE (AISSE) toppers of East Siang district for the academic session 2025-26 at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday.

A total of 14 toppers, accompanied by teachers and officials from the DDSE office, participated in the programme. The initiative aimed to motivate students, provide career guidance, and expose them to real-world administrative functioning.

Congratulating all the achievers for their outstanding performance, she highlighted the importance of education. “While over 70 departments contribute to development, education remains the most fundamental pillar,” she said while commending the students for their phenomenal achievement.

She cautioned against increasing distractions and advised students to stay focused, start early, revise regularly, and go beyond NCERT textbooks, especially for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. She also expressed hope that future JEE and NEET toppers would emerge from Pasighat.

ADC Pebika Lego also addressed the students and encouraged them to remain adaptable and open to change.

During the interactive session, students shared their experiences and aspirations and received valuable guidance from the officials.

The district topper, Lajong Borang of GHSS Mebo, who secured 97.6%, was specially acknowledged for his outstanding performance.

As part of the programme, all the toppers accompanied the DC to the inauguration of the Drone and 3D Printing Innovation and Experience Hub at the College of Agriculture, where they were given exposure to emerging technologies and innovation. (DIPRO)