PUNE, 29 Apr: The 100th AIU AGM and national conference of vice-chancellors (VCs) was held in Pune, Maharashtra, from 28 to 30 April, bringing together eminent academicians, VCs and policy leaders from across the country to deliberate on the future of higher education, research, and innovation-driven national growth.

The conference, organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities, revolved around the theme ‘Shaping self-reliant Bharat through knowledge and innovation.’

The event served as a vital platform for collaborative dialogue, reinforcing the role of universities in advancing India’s vision of self-reliant India through knowledge, research, and transformative educational practices, Himalayan University (HU) said in a release.

During the conference, HU VC prof. Prakash Divakaran was honored in recognition of his leadership and contribution to higher education, the release said.