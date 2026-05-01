PAMPOLI, 30 Apr: The East Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), in collaboration with Vivekananda Parvatiya Krishi Anusandhan Sansthan (VPKAS), organised a two-day training and input distribution programme under the NEH programme on 29 and 30 April at Mankhya village and at the KVK campus here.

During the programme, Dr MC Debnath encouraged the participating farmers to actively utilise the scientific knowledge and agricultural inputs provided through the programme for enhancing farm productivity and income.

During the technical sessions, Dr WP Devi delivered a lecture on scientific package of practices for millet cultivation, highlighting improved production technologies and management practices.

This was followed by an interactive session on the importance of integrated nutrient management in paddy cultivation, conducted by AK Pandey as part of the ongoing intensive campaign on balanced use of fertilisers.

The programme concluded with distribution of agricultural inputs, including seeds of improved high-yielding finger millet variety VL Mandua-367 developed by VPKAS, Almora, along with nano-urea and organic manures.

A total of 82 farmers from different villages of the district benefitted from the programme.