CHUG, 30 Apr: An awareness programme on balanced use of fertilisers was conducted at Chug village in Dirang subdivision by the West Kameng Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) on Thursday to educate the farmers on judicious and efficient use of plant nutrients for sustainable crop production.

The programme aimed at enhancing the farmers’ understanding of the importance of applying the right type and quantity of fertilisers based on soil requirements.

During the session, agronomist Pem Thinley delivered a talk on key aspects such as soil testing, integrated nutrient management, proper dosage and timing of fertiliser application, and the role of organic manures in maintaining soil health. Emphasis was laid on minimising excessive use of chemical fertilisers and promoting a balanced approach combining organic and inorganic sources.

Also, a step-by-step demonstration on vermicompost production was held for the benefit of the farmers. Emphasis was laid on improving soil health, enhancing nutrient availability, and reducing dependence on chemical fertilisers.

As part of the programme, vermibeds were distributed to the participating farmers to encourage adoption at the field level.

Additionally, earthworms were provided to the farmers for initiating vermicompost units, the KVK informed in a release.

In East Siang district, the KVK organised an awareness programme in Takilalung village on Thursday as part of the ‘National campaign on balanced use of fertilisers’ launched by the ICAR, New Delhi.

KVK Head Dr Brijendra Singh Rajawat briefed the participants on national issues related to chemical fertilisers, including their production in India and dependence on its imports.

He emphasised the need for sustainable nutrient management practices, and advised farmers to reduce excessive reliance on urea and other chemical fertilisers to maintain long-term soil health.

Plant protection scientist Dr Toge Riba highlighted the importance of integrated nutrient management through the use of organic manures, green manures, compost, and biofertilisers.

Agricultural engineering expert Dr Rakesh Salam delivered a talk on farm mechanisation and its role in improving farmers’ livelihoods and overall socioeconomic welfare. Salam also emphasised on Jeevamrita production in the fields under natural farming practice.

Head GB of Takilalung village, Ape Take, commended the KVK for its awareness programme on the use of chemical fertilisers in a balanced manner to prevent soil degradation and maintain soil health.

During the interactive session, the resource persons encouraged the farmers to avoid continuous rice cultivation and instead integrate pulses, green manure crops, and other suitable alternatives to enhance soil fertility and sustainability.

A total of 45 farmers of Takilalung village participated in the programme.