IMPHAL/CHURA-CHANDPUR, 3 May: Rallies, meetings and a shutdown marked the third anniversary of ethnic conflict between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur, which witnessed the death of at least 260 people, the displacement of thousands of residents and imposition of President’s Rule for a year.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities started on 3 May, 2023, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meitei groups organised processions in several Imphal valley districts, seeking implementation of the NRC before the census and protection of Manipur’s administrative and territorial integrity on Sunday, while Kuki Zo organisations observed a shutdown in Kangpokpi district and held meetings in Churachandpur district to commemorate the victims of the violence.

Hundreds of people took part in a rally at Nambol in Bishnupur district, organised by the United Protection Committee.

“The rally was organised to highlight the ongoing suffering of the people and to demand accountability and justice for the victims of the conflict,” convenor of the United Protection Committee, Th Lamjingba, said.

In Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen in Imphal East district, representatives of women’s organisation Meira Paibis and COCOMI took part in a public meeting on ‘three years on Manipur crisis’.

“The public discourse is being held on the occasion of three years of conflict in the state in the context of armed attacks on the indigenous people of Manipur by Kuki terrorists,” said Shanta Nahakpam, spokesperson of the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Meitei civil society organisations.

Floral tributes were also offered to the photos of more than 100 Meiteis killed in the conflict at separate events held across five valley districts.

In the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, business activities remained closed due to the 12-hour shutdown called from 6 am by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in the district, officials said.

The COTU is demanding a separate administration for the Kuki people, claiming that it has become impossible for the Kukis to live with the Meiteis.

Floral tributes were also offered at the martyrs’ cemetery in Phaijang to honour more than 100 Kuki Zo victims of the conflict.

A ‘Separation day from Meiteis’ was also observed by Kuki Zo groups at two places in Churchandpur.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) held the programme at Peace Ground, and the Zomi Council (ZC) organised an event at Martyrs Park.

Prayers were held for the victims of the violence at both places.

ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong claimed that about 250 Kuki people were killed, 40,000 others were displaced, more than 7,000 houses were burnt, and about 360 churches were destroyed.

“We can never forget these atrocities that we have faced,” Ginza said.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

President’s Rule was imposed in the state on 13 February last year after the BJP-led government headed by Biren Singh resigned on 9 February, following months of ethnic violence.

The 60-member Assembly, which has tenure till 2027, had been put on suspended animation after President’s Rule was imposed.

It was revoked on 4 February, hours before the formation of a new state government with BJP leader Y Khemchand Singh as the chief minister. (PTI)