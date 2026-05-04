KHINJILI, 3 May: Members of Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Council (NEC),Tenzing Norbu Thongdok and Longki Phangcho, accompanied by former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Mukut Mithi, visited the RIWATCH here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

The visit included an inspection of the ongoing NEC-supported project, ‘Promotion and Literary Development of Mother Languages of Arunachal Pradesh’, being implemented by the RIWATCH.

The members toured the RIWATCH museum, where they appreciated the institution’s efforts in preserving the artefacts and cultural heritage of the tribes of Arunachal and Northeast India. They also reviewed the work of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), commending its contributions to the documentation and promotion of the state’s linguistic heritage, including publications in diverse languages and outreach programmes conducted among native speakers, school students, and teachers.

RCML Head Dr Mechek Sampar Awan presented a comprehensive report on the centre’s activities since its inception, highlighting key achievements in language documentation and development of linguistic resources, besides outlining future plans for further strengthening these initiatives.

Thongdok expressed appreciation for the RCML’s pioneering work, emphasising that “linguistic data of this nature must be systematically archived for future generations.”

He assured that he would engage with NEC members to explore avenues for strengthening and expanding the project’s scope.

Phangcho similarly commended the RCML’s efforts in literary development and promotion of endangered languages. Noting the rapid rate of language endangerment among the lesser-known languages of the region, he emphasised that “a database of such languages and communities needs to be done at war footing. Otherwise, these languages and the linguistic diversity will be wiped out once for all.”

He appreciated the pioneering works of the RCML,and reaffirmed his support for the centre’s mission of documenting and promoting the endangered languages of Arunachal and other states of Northeast India.