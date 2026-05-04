CHIMPU, 3 May: A two-day ‘Fun Quest’ summer camporganised by the VKV Alumni Association Arunachal Pradesh brought together fun, creativity and learning for the students at the Government Higher Secondary School here.

The camp saw enthusiastic participation of students, who engaged in a wide range of activities aimed at blending recreation with learning. Pottery sessions by Arya Pottery, interactive games, face painting, quiz competitions, and outdoor activities created a lively and engaging atmosphere on campus.

The organisers said the initiative was designed to provide students with an enriching platform beyond the classrooms.

“The idea is to create an environment where students can learn while having fun, explore their creativity and build confidence through participation,” Ramar Jokik, a member of the association, said.

On the second day, students took part in activities such as puzzle-solving, and song and speech competitions, which further encouraged creativity, teamwork and critical thinking. The vibrant participation reflected the students’ keen interest and active involvement throughout the camp.

Adding inspiration to the event, former Miss Arunachal Tadu Lunia interacted with the students, and advised them to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination. “It was truly an amazing experience,” she said, appreciating the enthusiasm of the participants.

Yombi Ango Bagra, a VKV alumnus associated with the programme, said the initiative was organised with a vision to give back to society. “VKV alumni, along with the students, had a great time over the past two days. The children performed exceptionally well in all the activities,” she added.

GHSS Chimpu Headmaster Kenya Koyu lauded the initiative of the VKV Alumni Association.

“Such initiatives play a key role in holistic development by complementing formal education with experiential learning, especially during the summer break,” he said, appreciating the association for choosing the government school as the venue for the camp.

A plantation drive was also organised at the school campus, promoting environmental awareness and responsibility among the students.