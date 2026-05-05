NAROTTAM NAGAR, 4 May: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the Ramakrishna Mission for its disciplined environment and contribution to shaping generations of technocrats, entrepreneurs, doctors, and bureaucrats in the state.

Mein also announced the sanctioning of the proposed 200-bedded hostel for junior boys, along with 64 staff quarters.

He was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed Abhedananda Bhavan, a four-storey boys’ hostel at the Ramakrishna Mission here on Monday.

The event marked as historic moment for the institution as it has started replacing its old NEFA-era hostel buildings.

Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona fondly recalled his student days at Ramakrishna Mission, Aalo, and shared how Swami Gautamananda inspired students through stories from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata. Environment and

Forest Minister Wangki Lowang, an alumnus, said he hopes to see the institution grow into a college and eventually a university.

MLA Wanglin Lowangdong encouraged students to follow the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, emphasising that true success lies in values rather than mere achievements.

Swami Gautamananda, president of the worldwide Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, highlighted his years of service in Arunachal Pradesh during the 1970s and 1980s, recalling the sincerity, purity, and warmth of the students of the region. Even at the age of 98, he continues to inspire generations and remains deeply respected and cherished by his former students.

Earlier, secretary of the mission, Achyuteshananda, submitted a memorandum seeking sanction for a 200-bedded boys’ hostel and 64 staff quarters to replace the ageing infrastructure.

The programme was attended also by Tirap DC Techu Aran, SP Aditya, DDSE KC Lowangcha, ZPC John KK Matey, administrative officers, HoDs and PRI leaders. (DIPR)