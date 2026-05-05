ITANAGAR, 4 May: The state unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has extendedcongratulations to its first president, Dr Joram Aniya, on her appointment as a full-time member of the NITI Aayog, the apex public policy think tank of the Government of India.

“Dr Aniya has made immense contributions to Hindi literature and has played a significant role in the preservation and promotion of Nyishi culture. Her distinguished work in the fields of education, research, and social engagement reflects her deep commitment to society and nation-building,” the ABVP unit stated in a release.

“ABVP believes that her vast experience and visionary outlook will bring valuable insights to national policymaking. In particular, her contributions are expected to strengthen initiatives related to indigenous knowledge systems, tribal welfare, women empowerment, and inclusive development,” it said.

The ABVP state unit added that Dr Aniya’s presence in the NITI Aayog is expected to amplify the voice and concerns of the Northeastern states in national policy discourse, ensuring more balanced and inclusive development across the country.

“ABVP Arunachal Pradesh expresses its pride and best wishes to Dr Aniya on her new role and responsibilities, and is confident that she will continue to serve the nation with dedication and excellence,” it said.