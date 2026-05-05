ROING, 4 Mar: The RIWATCH here in Lower Dibang Valley district, in collaboration with Pune (Maharashtra)-based Jnana Prabodhini Competitive Examinations Centre (JPCEC), is launching the ‘APPSC 2026 prelims facilitation programme’ to support aspirants preparing for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination.

The 13-week structured programme will be conducted from 25 May to 23 August, combining residential and online modules to ensure exam-oriented, focused preparation. The residential sessions will be held at the RIWATCH campus here, providing a dedicated academic environment for aspirants.

The initiative builds upon the success of previous programmes conducted jointly by the RIWATCH and the JPCEC. In the last APPSC cycle, 11 students were selected into the final list, and nearly 50% of RIWATCH batch candidates cleared the preliminary examination. Several participants progressed to advanced stages and are now serving in various government departments across Arunachal Pradesh.

Since 2014, the JPCEC has guided over 1,200 aspirants across Arunachal through similar initiatives, contributing significantly to civil services success in the region.

The RIWATCH has invited dedicated and serious aspirants to take advantage of this opportunity and strengthen their preparations for the APPSC examination through a structured and guided approach.